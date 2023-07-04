PM inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has declared fulfilling one’s duties as the nation’s first priority in the Amritkaal of its Independence and has therefore declared the Amritkaal as Kartavyakaal (time of doing duty).

He was inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre built by Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, via video conferencing. The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

Mr Modi said: “How we conduct ourselves is the biggest source of inspiration for others. The life of Sathya Sai Baba is the most live example of this.” Inspired by his life, India too is focusing now on work and duties, which are driven by spiritual values and yet aim at definite targets in the future, he said.

India is moving towards development but not forgetting its legacy, the Prime Minister said. On the one hand, India is rebuilding its spiritual centres and, on the other, leading the world in economy and technology.

India is today among the world’s top five economies and the third largest start-up eco-system in the world, he said. India is competing with advanced nations in 5G and digital technology. Of all the real-time online transactions in the world, 40 per cent are done in India only, he said. Changes are taking place with the participation of every section of society.

The Prime Minister said the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre radiates spirituality and has an ambience of modernity too. An air of spiritual divinity and depth of ideas cannot be missed at the place. It will surely become a centre for discussions on spirituality and academic programmes among scholars and experts, he said.

Modi said an idea becomes meaningful if it gets transformed into action. He said along with the dedication of the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, a Leaders Conference of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council is also taking place.

Attended by delegates from several countries, the conference is expected to generate a good debate on the theme of “practice and inspire.” The Convention Centre has been donated by philanthropist Mr Ryuko Hira.

The Prime Minister noted that in a country like India, religious and spiritual institutions have always been at the centre of social welfare. Institutions like Sri Sathya Sai Trust are playing a major role in the nation’s push for development with protection of heritage.

“I am happy that your spiritual wing is trying to instil cultural values among the new generation through your Bal Vikas programme. A hi-tech hospital has been built in Prasanthi Nilayam, while schools and colleges are being run for free education for years. Your institution has taken several praiseworthy steps to empower the society,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the Sathya Sai Central Trust has become a partner in the humanitarian work of providing free water to remote villages, as the country is connecting every village with clean water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Mr Modi mentioned the global acknowledgement of its climate initiatives like Mission LiFE and the Presidency of G20 with the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future. He said there was growing global interest in India. India had set a world record when so many nations joined the International Day of Yoga event at UN Headquarters.

He said along with yoga, people are adopting Ayurveda and sustainable lifestyle practices from India. India has been able to get back a large number of artefacts stolen from the country over the years. Behind all these achievements, the country’s process of thought influenced by cultural values had worked, he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the initiative by Sathya Sai Central Trust in providing food made from Shri Anna Ragi-Jwar to about 40 lakh students of Andhra Pradesh.

Underlining the health benefits of Shree Anna (millets), the Prime Minister said that the country will hugely benefit if other states join such initiatives. “There is health in Shree Anna, and potential for many other possibilities. All such efforts will increase India’s potential at the global level, and strengthen India’s identity” he added.