PM inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya; hails every PM’s contribution to nation-building

Appreciating the role played by successive governments in nation-building since independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said every Prime Minister has contributed immensely towards achieving the goals of constitutional democracy.

“Every government formed in Independent India has contributed to taking the country to the height it is at today. I have said this many times from the Red Fort also,” he said while inaugurating the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in New Delhi.

The PM said the museum has become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government. “To remember them (Prime Ministers) is to know the journey of Independent India. People coming here will be familiar with the contribution of the former Prime Ministers of the country, their background, their struggles and creations,” he added.

Modi expressed pride in the fact that many of the Prime Ministers came from ordinary families. The fact that some of them came from extremely poor families of farmers and reached the position of the Prime Minister has strengthened the faith in Indian democracy and its traditions, he said.

“It also gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest positions in the democratic system of India”, he said. The PM hoped that the museum would expand the experience of the young generation.

Highlight India’s status as the mother of democracy, the PM said; “The great feature of India’s democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern and empowered.”

He observed that barring a couple of exceptions, India has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way. “That’s why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts,” he added. Highlighting the inclusive and accommodative elements of the Indian culture, he said that the Indian democracy inspired everyone to accept modernity and new thoughts.

Recalling the rich history and prosperous era of India, the PM laid stress on spreading awareness about the correct picture of India’s heritage. He said the government’s efforts to bring back the stolen heritage from abroad, celebrating places of the glorious heritage, preserving memories of the freedom fighters in places like Jalianwala Memorial, Panch Teerth commemorating Babasaheb, Freedom Fighter Museum, tribal history museum were steps in that direction

Paying tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said; “the constitution, of which Babasaheb was the main architect, that constitution gave us the basis of the Parliamentary system. The main responsibility of this Parliamentary system has been on the office of the Prime Minister of the country. It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Prime Minister’s Museum to the nation.” He also acknowledged and greeted the families of the past Prime Ministers present on the occasion.