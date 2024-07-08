PM in Moscow for talks with Putin on bilateral cooperation, global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow to a red carpet welcome on Monday evening for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral cooperation as well as various regional and global issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Mr Modi, who is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, was received at the Vnukovo International Airport by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and senior Indian officials.

President Putin will hold a private dinner in honour of the Indian leader tonight. This will provide the two leaders an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties and global developments in an informal setting.

Tomorrow, Mr Modi will address the Indian community in Russia, pay respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin and visit an exhibition in Moscow. Thereafter, Mr Modi and Mr Putin will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, which will be followed by delegation-level talks between the two countries. Thereafter, Mr Modi will leave for Austria for the second leg of his overseas visit.

In a statement, Mr Modi said, ”I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role in a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.”

He noted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

A whole range of issues, including defence, trade linkages, culture, education, civil nuclear cooperation, culture and people-to-people contacts, will be on the agenda of the Indian PM and the Russian President. They will also discuss various global developments.

Given the personal chemistry between the two leaders, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is bound to figure prominently during the meeting. The PM is expected to reiterate India’s stand that this is not the time for war and that the two warring nations must give dialogue and diplomacy a chance to resolve the crisis.

India has been under intense pressure from the West to minimise its engagement with Russia for its ”aggression” against Ukraine. However, India has been quite clear that while the war must end, it cannot afford to alienate Russia due to various factors, including Moscow’s increasing proximity to China.

The talks between the two leaders will also provide Mr Modi an opportunity to raise with Mr Putin the issue of Indian nationals who were misled into participating in Russia’s war with Ukraine. While ten Indians have returned home, an estimated 30-45 Indian nationals are still working for the Russian Army. India has strongly taken up with Russian authorities the issue of their early repatriation.

The PM’s visit to Moscow marks a continuation of high-level engagement between India and Russia. The last annual summit was held in New Delhi in December 2021.

After concluding the Russia visit, Mr Modi will leave for Austria tomorrow afternoon in what will be the first visit of an Indian PM to the European nation after 41 years.

Mr Modi said that in Austria, he will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. ”Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism”, he said.

The PM noted that this is the first visit of an Indian PM in over 40 years and said he looks forward to his discussions to take the bilateral partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology, and sustainable development, among others.

”Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria which is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct,” he said.