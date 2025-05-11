PM holds high-level meet with key officials after ceasefire violations by Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

The meeting came a day after a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire between the two countries at several places last night. India reacted sharply, asking Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to address these violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.

The PM is understood to have reviewed the situation arising from the violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistani side.