PM highlights Shashi Tharoor’s article on Operation Sindoor’s global outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken notice of an article written by Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, highlighting the global outreach of Operation Sindoor, a humanitarian initiative that has garnered international attention.

The prime minister shared the article on his X handle, bringing attention to the importance of humanitarian diplomacy.

Tharoor’s article, published in The Hindu, discusses the significance of Operation Sindoor’s global outreach and its impact on humanitarian efforts. “Operation Sindoor’s global outreach is a testament to the power of humanitarian diplomacy,” Tharoor had written.

The article emphasizes the importance of humanitarian diplomacy in today’s world, highlighting the need for countries to work together to address global challenges and provide humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Asserting that the Operation was a humanitarian initiative providing assistance to those affected by crises worldwide, Tharoor’s article sheds light on its global outreach and its impact on humanitarian efforts.

The Prime Minister sharing of the article underscores the significance of humanitarian diplomacy in promoting global cooperation and assistance. By highlighting the article, the prime minister has brought attention to the importance of humanitarian initiatives and the role of global cooperation in addressing pressing challenges.