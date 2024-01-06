PM has changed the picture & destiny of India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed both the picture and the destiny of India and that under his leadership, India’s global respect has gone up significantly while the borders have become secure.

Addressing a programme under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sanjhai in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi highlighted the remarkable infrastructure development currently underway in the country under PM Modi’s leadership. He cited the construction of world-class highways, railways, and airports as well as top-tier health institutes and fertiliser factories to prove his point. Yogi stressed the ongoing efforts to improve public accessibility by connecting every village with roads and ensuring clean drinking water in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 6.47 crore and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

Yogi highlighted that before the BJP forming governments at the Centre and in the state, people faced challenges in accessing basic necessities like toilets, housing, rations, healthcare, roads, and electricity. However, with the formation of the government under Narendra Modi’s leadership in 2014, a more familial approach was adopted towards the 140 crore citizens and the government started working for their welfare diligently, he pointed out. He added that this commitment and honesty of the BJP government earned it the continuous trust and blessings of the people.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is providing benefits of schemes without any discrimination to every eligible person, especially the underprivileged. “In the past, the ration mafia devoured ration of essential supplies meant for the poor. Thanks to the anti-corruption measures of the government, 80 crore people nationwide, including 15 crore in UP, are now receiving free ration. Earlier, inadequate healthcare claimed the lives of many among the poor. However, today, 50 crore people across the country, including 10 crore in UP, are covered by a health insurance plan of Rs 5 lakh per year under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Besides, 4 crore impoverished families nationwide, including 55 lakh in the state, have been provided with homes.”

The Chief Minister underscored the transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, particularly addressing the lack of toilets in the past that compromised the dignity of women due to open defecation. A substantial progress has been made now with the construction of toilets for 12 crore individuals nationwide, including 3 crore in UP, he added.

Yogi said: “In the past, households lacked essential fuel sources such as gas cylinders, kerosene and coal. However, today, 10 crore underprivileged individuals across the country, including 1.75 crore in UP, have been provided with free LPG connections. Additionally, the state government has initiated the distribution of free LPG cylinders among the poor during Holi and Diwali. These endeavours aim at enhancing the well-being of the poor and simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the youth. To empower rural communities, initiatives like the Swamitva Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are underway to ensure farmers receive rightful ownership of their homes.”

The CM further said that the schemes of the central and state governments are bringing about positive changes in the lives of the poor, adding that if the country moves forward with a pledge and determination, by the time it will be celebrating the centenary year of Independence in 2047, it will be fully developed eradicating poverty, illiteracy, chaos, and insecurity.

“The goal is to see India not just as a developed nation, but as a global leader, where every citizen exudes happiness. The development process aims at instilling pride in every Indian and command worldwide admiration”, he remarked. He also mentioned that PM Modi initiated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on 15 November, 2023, with these resolutions in mind.

The Chief Minister said that the government will ensure the provision of benefits of welfare schemes to all those who have until now been deprived of it. Emphasising the aim for 100 per cent satisfaction in these initiatives, he said that garnering the people’s blessings will accelerate the pace of development. He highlighted PM Modi’s guarantee van as a vehicle to uphold this commitment.

During the event, he also mentioned the remarkable development that has taken place at Sanjhai and the neighbouring areas as well as in Gorakhpur under the double-engine government. He also congratulated people ahead of the Khichdi fair and the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Mahendrapal Singh, Vipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Pradeep Shukla, MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, BJP District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, etc. were present at the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also engaged with beneficiaries who shared their positive experiences with various government schemes during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Renu Chauhan, Dinesh Pandey, Anil Chand, and Sheela Devi, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Swanidhi, Ayushman Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana, expressed their gratitude to the CM while recounting their experiences.

The Chief Minister presented certificates and blankets to recipients of the PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra pledge was administered to all participants at the programme’s outset. Before the event, the Chief Minister inspected stalls arranged by various departments and served food to young children.