PM hails MHA decision on CAPF Constable exam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages also as ‘pathbreaking’.

The Prime Minister responded to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah’s office: “A pathbreaking decision, which will give wings to the aspirations of our youth! This is a part of our various efforts to ensure language is not seen as a barrier in fulfilling one’s dreams.”

In a landmark decision, MHA approved conducting the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of the Union Home Minister to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the following 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language and improve their selection prospects.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

Constable GD is one of flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country. The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from 1st January, 2024 onwards.

The States/UT governments are expected to launch wide campaigns encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.