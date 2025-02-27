PM hails Mahakumbh as ‘Maha Yagya of Unity’, lauds hard work of people involved

A day after Mahakumbh concluded on Mahashivaratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hailed the fair as a ‘Maha Yagya of Unity’, and remarked that India was proud of its heritage and was treading forward with a new energy.

He said that this is the dawn of an era of transformation that is set to write the country’s new future. He added that the huge number of devotees participating in the Mahakumbh is not just a record but also has laid a strong foundation for many centuries to keep our culture and heritage strong and rich.

Advertisement

Expressing satisfaction over the successful completion of Mahakumbh of Unity and thanking the citizens for their hard work, efforts and determination, PM Modi penned down his thoughts in a blog and shared it on X.

Advertisement

”Maha Kumbh is over… Maha Yagya of unity is over. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days in the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of Maha Kumbh..,” he wrote.

He said the huge number of devotees who have participated in Maha Kumbh is not just a record, but it has also laid a strong foundation for many centuries to keep our culture and heritage strong and rich.

“Today, the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj has become a subject of research for management professionals from all over the world, as well as planning and policy experts,” he noted.

He went on to say, ”Today, India, which is proud of its heritage, is moving ahead with a new energy. This is the sound of the change of era, which is going to write a new future for the country.”

PM Modi stated that people from every section and every region of the society became united in this Mahakumbh. This unforgettable scene of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ became a grand festival of self-confidence in crores of countrymen, he added.

The PM lauded the hard work put in by the state government and all the people involved in holding the great holy festival.

”I am overwhelmed by the hard work, efforts and determination of the countrymen to make this Mahakumbh of unity a success and I will visit the first Jyotirlinga out of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Shri Somnath. I will offer my Sankalp Pushp as a symbol of devotion and pray for every Indian. I wish that this uninterrupted flow of unity among the countrymen continues like this.”