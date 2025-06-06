PM hails Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail connectivity

In a big infrastructure push to Jammu and Kashmir and connecting it with the rest of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project is not just a name, it is the identity of the new power of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering in Katra, PM Modi said, “Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project is not just a name, it is the identity of the new power of Jammu & Kashmir. It is a proclamation of the new power of India.”

He said today, the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled.

”All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it. This was a challenging project to complete, but our government always chooses the path of challenging the challenge itself. The all-weather projects being built in J&K are an example of this.”

He said,”Today’s programme is a huge celebration of India’s unity and willpower. With the blessings of Mata Vaishnodevi, today the valley of Kashmir has been connected to India’s rail network. While describing Mata Bharti, we have been saying with reverence, Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This has now become a reality for the railway network as well.”

All-weather infrastructure projects will benefit Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was felicitated upon his arrival during a public gathering.

He said a new medical college has been inaugurated in Jammu, adding that development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore will give new momentum to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. He extended his congratulations to people on this new era of development.

PM Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge and flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra to Srinagar.

Before flagging off Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar from Katra Railway Station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school children onboard. He also interacted with members of the Railway staff who were on the train.

People in Katra performed aarti and showered flower petals on PM Narendra Modi’s vehicle, as his cavalcade moved across a part of the city.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said another gem has been added to Jammu and Kashmir with the inauguration of the railway line connecting Jammu to Srinagar.

CM Omar Abdullah said he had been fortunate to be associated with the Prime Minister in all railway projects in J&K.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha felt that ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ is not just a slogan anymore and has been transformed into reality.