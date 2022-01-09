PM greets people on Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Parkash Purab of 10th guru of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh.

The Prime Minister also announced that December 26 will now be celebrated as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji every year.

Earlier, in a tweet Prime Minister Modi said the life and message of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is a source of strength for millions. He also shared through a link glimpses of his visit to Patna at the time of 350th Prakash Utsav.

“Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Purab on Sunday announced that December 26 will now be celebrated as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji.

The official twitter account of the BJP in a separate post carried a thumbnail with the photo of PM Modi on one side and the two Sahibzada namely Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji on either sides of their father.

“India set to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas annually on 26 December. PM Modi announces the decision to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada. Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall on 26 December, 1705,” the BJP posted on its twitter handle.