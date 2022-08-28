PM greets on occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Taking to a microblogging site, Prime Minister added, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate.”

This occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604.

PM further added, “Congratulations to the Sikh community and the entire people on the first birth anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teach us to be good people and compassionate towards others which helps in raising our standard of living.”