Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extended stretch of the city’s North-South metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar. He also flagged off the inaugural rake virtually from Dakshineswar at around 5pm on 22nd February.

“The new metro line will help people reach Indian Statistical Institute in Baranagar Campus, Rabindra Bharati University and the Economics Department of Calcutta University,” said Modi at the inaugural ceremony today. “It will also help pilgrims reach Kalighat and Dakshineswar easily. People from Dakshineswar will be able to reach Kavi Subhash or New Garia within one hour while the distance by road can be covered in two-and-ahalf hours. Students, officegoers and labourers will be benefited greatly from this facility,” he underscored.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking from Dunlop Ground at Hooghly, highlighted, “West Bengal has been an important place for the country’s self-reliance. There is tremendous potential for trade and business with northeast and neighbouring nations from West Bengal.”

“Be it metro or railways, the impact of Made in India is visible in whatever is being constructed in the country now. From track laying to modern locomotives, trains and modern coaches, all are Made in India technologies,” he said.

Notably, the 4.1 km stretch has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crores.

The extension is expected to enhance connectivity between Kalighat Temple and Dakshineswar Temple. The newly inaugurated line consists of two stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar. The stations are aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway, the line is expected to benefit around 50,000 commuters heading towards the city from the adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on a daily basis.

Apart from Dakshineswar to Noapara Metro, Modi also inaugurated the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram. He dedicated to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khagraghat Road section, fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Earlier, Goyal visited the Dakshineswar metro station at around 10.15am.