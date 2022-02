PM flags off 100 Kisan drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off 100 Kisan drones across different cities and towns for spraying pesticides or carrying agro-products to markets in what is considered a major step aimed at helping farmers.

“Spraying of fertilisers is also being done by drones. ‘Kisan drones’ is a new age revolution. Very soon, high-capacity drones will help the farmers send fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers straight to the market. Fisherfolks can send fresh catch from lakes, rivers or from seas directly for selling,” Modi said.

Innovative technology, he said, would empower the farmers and make agriculture more profitable.

Participating in a virtual ceremony, the PM spoke about various sectors in which the drones were already being used. He cited examples of 1,000 drones’ displayed during the Beating Retreat, SVAMITVA scheme for surveying and documenting land records and supplying of medicines, vaccines in inaccessible areas.

“If the farmers’ or fishers get to send their produce in the shortest time with minimal damage, it will lead to an increased income for them, ” he said, adding a whole lot of such opportunities were knocking at the country’s doors.

India, he said, was witnessing a new ecosystem for drone StartUps. Soon, they would be in thousands, he said, and asserted: “I am sure India will lead the world in this field.” The occasion, he said, would not just be a milestone for the drone sector but also open up a number of possibilities.

The PM said he has been told that Garud Aerospace has planned 1 lakh ‘Made in India’ drones in the next two years. “This will give employment and opportunities to hundreds of youths.”

The budget announcements this year had prioritised technology and innovations and mentioned use of Kisan drones among the varied sectors wherein drones can be used.

“We have reposed our faith in the young talent and brought in new suitable policies,” Modi said and appreciated the youngsters taking risks in the new field even as he assured that the Centre will always back them.