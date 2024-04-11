PM extends Eid greeting to Maldives President amidst strain in ties

Amidst strain in bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and the people of the island on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

In his message, he noted that the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives go back in time.

The PM’s message was shared by the Indian High Commission in Maldives on social media platform X. “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives,” it said.

The high commission also issued a press release which said “Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives that go back in time. He further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for.”

PM Modi’s Eid greetings to the Maldivian leader came amid wrinkles in ties between their two nations. The bilateral relationship has been facing rough weather ever since Mr Muizzu assumed office.

He criticised India during and after the presidential polls and his government also formally requested India to withdraw its troops from Male. However, in March, Mr Muizzu requested New Delhi for debt relief measures, while stating that India would continue to remain the Maldives’ “closest ally”.