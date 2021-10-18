Follow Us:
PM expresses deep grief over the loss of live in Kerala floods, speaks to Kerala CM

While assuring assistance to the state government, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

SNS | New Delhi | October 18, 2021 11:12 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being”.

“It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister said.

