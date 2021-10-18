PM expresses deep grief over the loss of live in Kerala floods, speaks to Kerala CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

While assuring assistance to the state government, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being”.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

കേരളത്തിൽ കനത്ത മഴയിലും ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിലും ഏതാനും ജീവനുകൾ നഷ്ടമായത് ദുഖകരമാണ്. മരണമടഞ്ഞവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളോട് അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

“It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister said.