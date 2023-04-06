Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared the BJP’s firm resolve to combat corruption and nepotism and meet the law and order challenges even as he accused other parties of playing with the sentiments of the masses in the name of social justice by promoting the interests of their own families and not of the people.

Addressing the BJP’s 44th Foundation Day celebrations, Modi asked the BJP’s rank and file to celebrate the achievements of the party but also gird up their loins for the challenges ahead. He cautioned the party workers against any complacency, pointing out that it was already being stated in certain quarters that nobody could defeat the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP represented a new culture of taking everyone along, he asserted, adding that social justice was not merely a slogan for the party but an article of faith.

He said the Opposition parties had now resorted to levelling allegations and hatching ”conspiracies” against the ruling dispensation out of frustration and hate.

“Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (your grave will be dug),” he said, asserting the support of the poor, tribals, backwards, Dalits and women among others would continue to protect the ‘lotus’ and help it bloom.

The PM said these parties with a feudal mindset treated others, especially the poor and deprived, as slaves. He also cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures launched by his government.

While the BJP thought and dreamt big and then set out to dedicate itself to achieving these goals, the Opposition parties could only think small, set small goals and patted each other on achieving even smaller targets. “The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals,” Modi said.

The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they could not digest the work the BJP was doing to usher in peace and development, he said.

The PM called for using technology and training BJP workers in using social media in a better way. He asked the party workers to work in accordance with the party’s ideology and within the confines of the Indian Constitution. “The BJP has taken birth from the womb of democracy, and has been nourished and nurtured with the nectar of democracy.”

The BJP’s goal, he said, should not be confined to winning polls but winning the hearts of crores of people. ”We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the time of Jana Sangh,” he said.

Extending his greetings to the people on Hanuman Jayanti, the PM said, “Today India is realising its true potential just like the power of Lord Hanuman. The BJP gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a “Can Do” attitude that helped him achieve success.”

He added, “Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for himself! This is what the BJP derives inspiration from!”