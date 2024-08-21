PM congratulates RBI Guv on getting Global Finance honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on being rated “A+”, for the second time in a row, in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.

Responding to a post on X by Reserve Bank of India, Mr Modi wrote: “Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri @DasShaktikanta for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability.”

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.

The Global Finance announcement said “Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly.”

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards honour those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity,” the announcement said.