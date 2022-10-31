PM congratulates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues: PM”

Brazil’s Lula da Silva emerged as the country’s new president on Sunday after he defeated incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro in a fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians.

Lula, 76, focused his campaign on getting Bolsonaro out of office and highlighted his past achievements throughout his campaign.

His campaign promised a new tax regime that will allow for higher public spending. He has vowed to end hunger in the country, which has returned during the Bolsonaro government.

Whereas, Bolsonaro, 67, ran for re-election under the conservative Liberal Party. He has campaigned to increase mining, privatize public companies, and generate more sustainable energy to bring down energy prices.

(Inputs from IANS/ANI)