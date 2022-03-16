PM congratulates Bhagwant Mann after his swearing in

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people.”

Earlier former Comedian and close confidant of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took the oath of office and secrecy as the 17th chief minister of Punjab.

AAP emerged as a new political force in the border state of Punjab after defeating the established political parties in Akali Dal and the Congress. AAP dislodged the Congress party which could not win the confidence of the people despite the change in leadership at the state level. Charanjit Singh Channi the Congress CM face lost his election as well.

Earlier Mann resigned as the Member of Lok Sabha to take up his new job.