PM to chair meeting with 40 ‘low-vax’ districts on 3 Nov

The Union health ministry had already urged states to emphasise on accelerating the inoculation of the second dose especially since states have adequate doses.

As some districts are still trailing relative to the expected momentum of vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on 3 November at 12 noon via video conferencing with the district collectors of such districts immediately after returning from his Europe tour.

Modi will interact with the district magistrates of more than 40 districts whose vaccination coverage is less than 50 per cent for the first dose and abject for the second.

Districts of Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states will participate with representation from the chief ministers.

India has overcome the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses and till Sunday morning has inoculated 106.14 crore.

Nearly 112 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.