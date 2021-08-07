PM calls for support for local handloom products on National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans and has called for support for the local handloom products.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. Let us support local handloom products!”

Quoting a tweet from the Olympics medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Prime Minister tweeted:

“The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”