PM attends wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, blesses 20 other couples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple on Wednesday morning. Clad in a Kerala-style white dhothi and shawl, he also performed a thulabharam with lotus flowers before the deity Sree Guruvayoorappan.

After the temple darshan at around 8.30 am, the prime minister attended and solemnised the marriage of Bhagya Suresh, daughter of actor-turned-BJP politician Suresh Gopi.

Bhagya Suresh’s wedding was held at the first mandapam in the east entrance of the Guruvayur temple at 8.45 am during which Modi handed over the flower garlands to the bride and groom. He also blessed the couples.

Advertisement

He also blessed around 20 couples who tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday in Guruvayur ahead of his arrival. He greeted them with flowers and sweets, before posing for camera with them.

The prime minister reached the Sreekrishna College ground, Guruvayur, by helicopter from Kochi at 7.30 am. Hundreds of people thronged the college ground to welcome him. The Thrissur district administration and BJP leaders received the prime minister. After taking a rest at Sree Valsam Guest House, where he was received by the Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee, PM Modi went to the Sreekrishna temple to offer prayers.

Modi also offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in the Thrissur district before returning to Kochi. After offering prayers at the temple, he also gave food to the fish in the Triprayar river that flows near the temple, a ritual known as “meenoottu”.

Along the route to the temple, people gathered on alongside the road showering flowers on his sedately moving vehicle, waving BJP flags and chanting ‘Modi… Modi…’.

Though various forms of Lord Vishnu are worshipped in different ways across the state, the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar stands out as the only temple in the state dedicated to Lord Ram, that too, as the king. Situated on the banks of river Triprayar, the presiding deity – Lord Rama aka Triprayar Thevar – is worshipped as the saviour of the village