PM attends Combined Commanders’ Conference in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal and held high-level deliberations on future strategic defence planning and indigenous weapons manufacturing among other issues.

During the conference, Narendra Modi interacted with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, NSA Ajeet Doval, the chiefs of staff of the Army and Air force and senior defence commanders.

Sources said issues like China’s situation, further modernisation of defence forces, review of the Agniveer scheme, Make in India arms manufacturing and other matters of strategic interest were discussed in the meeting.

The main focus of the conference was on advancing the theatre command format for national security and increasing future coordination among the three forces.

The strategy of the three defence forces in the event of a war, self-reliance on defence matters, defence ecosystem and other important matters were also discussed at the conference.

This is the first time that the Combined Commanders’ Conference has been held in Bhopal. The three-day conference with the theme, ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’, concluded on Saturday.

According to sources, COVID-19 managed to breach the ongoing high-security conference as Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar tested positive and had to leave the conference midway and returned to New Delhi.

Covid tests of all attending officials in the conference were conducted before the arrival of the PM and the naval chief’s test report came positive, sources said.

Bhopal District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said the covid tests of the conference attendees were conducted by the Army hospital authorities.