Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed issues related to the state. It was the first meeting of Soren with the PM after he sworn-in as the Chief Minister of state on December 29.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, Soren said, “I met the Prime Minister for the first time after the formation of the government. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and put forward the state’s problems.”

“PM has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected,” he added.

The meeting between the two leaders held at PM’s residence in Delhi.

Hemant Sore led JMM in alliance with Congress and RJD bagged 47 out of 81 seats in the recently held Jharkhand Assembly election with Soren swearing-in as the chief minister for the second time.