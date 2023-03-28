PM asks BJP MPs to be ready for a strong fight

Amid the ongoing row between the treasury benches and the Opposition in Parliament over a variety of issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to be prepared for a strong fight. He said there would be more attacks on the party from the Opposition in view of its performance in successive elections.

Narendra Modi was addressing the BJP parliamentary party, which met here for the first time in the second part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

He said the Opposition was “nervous” and “rattled” after the BJP’s performance in the Assembly elections in northeastern states. He said they had reacted in a similar fashion after the BJP’s victory in Gujarat.

”The more we win, the harsher their attacks will be and we should be ready for a strong fight,” Modi was quoted as saying by BJP sources.

His comments came at a time when the Congress-led Opposition is demanding the constitution of a JPC into the Adani issue and protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

The PM said the main focus of the MPs should be on social work, which would ultimately translate into a “positive outlook” for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He cited examples of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme that had seen great success in Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister.

The meeting began with the BJP MPs congratulating the PM for the party’s impressive performance in the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.