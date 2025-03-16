PM applauds RBI for winning Digital Transformation Award- 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for winning Digital Transformation Award 2025.

The RBI has been honored with the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK, recognising its innovative digital initiatives—Pravaah and Sarthi—developed by its in-house developer team.

Commending the achievement, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X said, “A commendable accomplishment, reflecting an emphasis towards innovation and efficiency in governance. Digital innovation continues to strengthen India’s financial ecosystem, thus empowering countless lives.”

The RBI in a post on X said, “The Reserve Bank of India has been selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK. RBI was awarded and recognised for its initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi systems, that have been developed by in-house developer team. The awards committee noted how these digital initiatives have reduced use of paper-based submissions thus transforming RBI’s internal and external processes.”

‘Saarathi,’ launched in January 2023, has fully digitised RBI’s internal workflow. Employees can now securely submit and share documents, improving record management and enabling data analysis through reports and dashboards.

By automating processes, ‘Saarathi’ has enhanced operational efficiency, task tracking, collaboration, and integration with other RBI systems.

Earlier, different departments used a mix of manual and digital processes, but now, ‘Saarathi’ serves as a unified digital repository for the central bank’s information.

‘Pravaah,’ introduced in May 2024, provides external users with a digital platform to submit regulatory applications to RBI.

The documents submitted through ‘Pravaah’ are automatically linked to the Saarathi database, where they can be processed digitally using centralised cybersecurity systems and digital tracking.

So far, ‘Pravaah’ has digitised over 70 regulatory applications, benefiting nine departments of the RBI.