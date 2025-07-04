PM addresses Trinidad & Tobago Parliament, unveils vision for global south

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, emphasizing India’s commitment to the Global South and articulating a vision for a more equitable world order.

“I am deeply honoured to stand before you—the elected representatives of a proud democracy and a friendly nation,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

During his address, he underscored India’s development as a shared responsibility. “We see our development as a responsibility towards others,” he stated, reaffirming India’s dedication to contributing meaningfully to the global community.

Advertisement

Highlighting India’s inclusive growth agenda, Modi said, “We are strengthening the hands of women to build a modern India.” This initiative is part of India’s broader efforts toward inclusive and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister placed strong emphasis on the growing role of the Global South in shaping the future. “The Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order,” he said. He also introduced India’s guiding vision for the Global South, titled “MAHASAGAR”, which aims to foster cooperation, solidarity, and mutual support among developing nations.

Through his speech, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to partnering with countries of the Global South to build a just, inclusive, and equitable global framework. India, he said, envisions a brighter future through strengthened regional partnerships and collective progress.

PM Modi’s address to the joint session symbolized the deep democratic and parliamentary ties between India and Trinidad & Tobago. His visit marks the first bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999.

As a mark of high honour, Modi was warmly received at the airport by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other dignitaries. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon arrival.