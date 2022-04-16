PM on 3-day visit to Gujarat from April 18, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 22,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat, starting from 18 April till 20 April. During the

visit he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects

worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, on 18th April, at around 6 PM, Modi will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar.

On 19th April, at around 9:40 AM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the

nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at

Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, in Banaskantha district.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, Modi will lay the foundation stone

of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On 20th April, at around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, Modi will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Sammelan is expected to be attended by 2 lakh people.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1400 crore. He will inaugurate Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed in Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore. These projects include Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Stormwater drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System and

Rain Water Harvesting System. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,

benefits worth Rs 120 crore will be provided to 10,000 tribals of

Panchmahal and Dahod districts.

Modi will also inaugurate 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, and Anganwadis, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for manufacturing

of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for the periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to an electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. It will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth around Rs 550 crore. This includes water supply related projects worth about Rs 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs 175 crore, works related to the Dudhimati river project, GETCO Substation at Ghodia, among others.