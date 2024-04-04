Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

The Rouse Avenue Court in the city has reserved its order on framing of charges in the sexual harassment case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for April 18.

The case was registered against the BJP strongman after several women wrestlers filed complaints against him.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat has denied the allegations against him. Advertisement The wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar for over a month seeking police intervention in the case. After their protests, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the BJP MP. However, Singh was not arrested.

On June 15, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the sexual harrasment case against the former WFI chief under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The police claimed that the politician sexually harassed women wrestlers on multiple occasions.