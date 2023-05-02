The seven-month old Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Yatra has started showing results in Bihar’s political scenario. Half a dozen retired bureaucrats of the state joined the league with PK’s Jan Suraaj outfit on Tuesday.

The Jan Suraaj tasted first electoral success in the recently-held Bihar Legislative Council bypoll from Saran teachers’ seat last month. Afaq Ahmad, an independent teacher backed by Jan Suraaj has won Saran seat.

A large cross-section of the people, including doctors, engineers, teachers, bureaucrats and former police officers, are lining up to join the Jan Suraaj for initiating a new political culture in Bihar.

For the last seven months, Prashant Kishor has been on the move and has so far covered the distance of more than 3,000 km across the state beginning from Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa ashram in West Champaran.

Talking to media persons here, one of the retired IAS officers, Arvind Kumar Singh, who has joined the team of Jan Suraaj along with five other officers, lauded the dedication and zeal of PK in changing the face of Bihar through his clean politics.

“For the last seven months PK has left everything including his family for initiating new meaningful politics in Bihar. He has been meeting all kinds of people in the lanes and bylanes of Bihar,” Singh said.

Some politicians are already with him. An independent MLC, Sachchidanand Rai, while talking to reporters recently, said that the political scenario in Bihar will change for better Bihar. His slogan” Jai Bihar… Jai Jai Bihari” has become popular in the remote areas of Bihar.

But the mainstream parties are not yet ready to take him seriously. They are still of the view that the main fight is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in the state. “We don’t consider PK as our main rival. He is a professional and not a political worker,” said a senior politician on condition of anonymity.