Piyush Goyal to inaugurate IITF 2021; Spotlight on Atmanirbhar Bharat

The India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2021, the 40th edition of IITF, will be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on 14 November at Pragati Maidan.

A destination for numerous business and investment opportunities, the fair is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” as its theme.

The Fair will aim to promote investment and self-reliance in diverse sectors to meet India’s domestic demand and be a part of the global supply chain ecosystem.

The fair will highlight the outstanding performance of Indian entrepreneurs who have shown exemplary commitment to excel despite all odds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IITF will offer a platform to showcase Indian products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and infuse renewed confidence and vigour in the Indian economy.

The event will be organised in a safe and secure environment with all Covid protocols in place. The venue of the fair will be the New Exhibition Complex, an integral part of the ongoing iconic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) project.

With nearly 3,000 exhibitors from India and abroad, IITF 2021 is being held in a total area of 70,000 sq. meters. — almost three times that in the previous edition in 2019.

Bihar is the Partner State, while Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are the Focus States. Overseas participation is from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Tunisia and Turkey.

SARAS, Jute Manufacturers Development Council, Small and Medium Enterprises, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Coir Board, Small Scale Industries, Khadi & Village Industries, Cottage Industries, etc., will display their achievements in traditional sectors.

Apart from a dedicated post office, banks and ATMs, other facilities at the fair will include a Media Centre, Protocol, registration for business days (first five days only). Paid parking will be available at Bhairon Marg for exhibitors.