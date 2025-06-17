Piyush Goyal reviews progress of industrial corridor projects in Andhra Pradesh

Union minister Piyush Goyal chaired a high-level review meeting at the Tobacco Board, Guntur to assess the progress of NICDC-led industrial nodes in Andhra Pradesh under various industrial corridors, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on three major industrial nodes in the state — the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area under the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), the Orvakal Industrial Area under the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and the Kopparthy Industrial Area under the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC).

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of attracting anchor investors and startups to these nodes by fostering innovation-friendly ecosystems. He directed officials to establish dedicated incubators to nurture early-stage enterprises and support a robust startup environment.

Advertisement

Goyal also called for the earmarking of specific zones within each node for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, offering them subsidized rates and access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological support.

Highlighting the need to attract foreign investments, Goyal proposed organizing country-specific investment conclaves to build global partnerships.

He further stressed the creation of a centralized dashboard for real-time monitoring of project implementation and urged the adoption of advanced testing and quality control mechanisms to ensure world-class industrial infrastructure.

Reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to developing Andhra Pradesh as a model of industrial excellence, the Minister said the state is poised to become “Swarnandhra Pradesh”—a beacon of inclusive and sustainable industrial growth.