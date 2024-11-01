Piyush Goyal concludes visit to Saudi Arabia

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday successfully concluded his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Goyal participated in the Plenary Session of the 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII), with representatives from global governments and the industry.

He highlighted the critical role of international partnerships and economic diplomacy in fostering global cooperation, innovation, technological advancement, and investment.

The minister urged global investors to seize emerging opportunities in India, particularly in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

He also co-chaired the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) along with Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud.

The Committee reviewed the progress achieved by the four Joint Working Groups: Agriculture and Food Security; Energy; Technology and Information Technology; and Industry and Infrastructure.

During his visit, Goyal held fruitful ministerial engagements in Riyadh, including with the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Minister of Investment.

Piyush Goyal also met with Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric and William E. Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, to discuss India’s economic landscape and investment opportunities across sectors.

Piyush Goyal interacted with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chapter in Saudi Arabia and emphasized the role of chartered accountants in supporting India’s expanding global trade network.

The minister also launched the Lulu Wali Diwali Festival at the Lulu Hypermarket by lighting a Big Diya made with LED, furthering India-Saudi cultural and economic ties.

The launch was followed by unveiling of a giant product wall comprising 10,000+ Indian products including Ghee from Uttarakhand, Ladakh Apple, Indian Cavendish banana, Dragon Fruit from Maharashtra, new range of Millets based breakfast cereals, and Qaadu Organic beauty products.

At the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the Minister unveiled the One District, One Product (ODOP) Wall, featuring unique products from various districts across India.

The ODOP initiative, part of the Government of India’s “Vocal for Local” campaign, aims to promote regional craftsmanship by showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India through distinctive, high-quality products.