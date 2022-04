Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of pistols and grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara. Kupwara Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds, and 5 grenades.

These arms were recovered during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad Karnah. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, said police.