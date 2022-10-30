The police has recovered four pistols and 47 pistol bullets that were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the border area of Jammu and has also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of a terrorist outfit.

Additional DGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh said on Sunday that on the intervening night of 27 and 28 October, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla RS Pura. Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all Police stations and a dedicated officer led team was put on the job. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. All the vehicles which had crossed the Police checkpoints around that time were scrutinised.

CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis was pursued thoroughly.

On the basis of this analysis, the police team of RS Pura picked up a few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in the border belt particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported.

During rounding up the suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose of Doda. On his questioning he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date. When put to sustained questioning he admitted that he had visited the particularly mentioned area, so as to receive consignment of weapons dropped by drone.

He further disclosed that he was working on behest of a person namely Shamsher Singh, of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu. Both were in touch with an OGW namely Balvinder of Jammu (Now settled in Europe).

All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan, said ADGP.

This is the 4th catch of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year.