Pistols, ammunition recovered in Jammu’s border village

A team of Army and J&K Police on Friday found a bag containing two pistols, silencer and bullets that is suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone in the border area of Samba district of Jammu division.

ADGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh giving information about the recovery ahead of the Independence Day tweeted; “Troops of 6th JAKLI & Police were searching the general area of Sarthian village of Rajpura PS Ghagwal in district Samba this morning, one gunny bag wrapped in with plastic tape was found.On search, 2 Pistols, 5 Magazines,122 rounds & one silencer were found in the packet”.

It is worth mentioning that terrorist leaders of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with support of Pakistani military and other agencies are for the past few months dropping arms and ammunition with drones for terrorists in the Indian territory.

The police had recently shot down a drone in the Akhnoor area of Jammu that was carrying a US made M4 and an AK47 rifles.

A red alert has already been sounded and security beefed up to thwart any mischief of Pakistani agencies around the Independence Day.

It is worth mentioning that the ADGP had earlier this week ordered all DIGs and district SSPs to work in close coordination in view of the present prevailing security scenario and recent Drone attack at the Jammu Airport.

They were also instructed to keep close watch on social media activities.