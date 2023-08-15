Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law slams media for ‘toeing owners’ agenda

A week after Income Tax authorities pointed out that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan‘s daughter Veena Vijayan and her company got suspicious payments, her husband and State Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas on Tuesday expressed his displeasure by attacking the media.

“Though today is Independence Day, the fact is you (media) are not free as you are all forced to follow the agenda of those who own your media organisation and I can feel that,” said Riyas.

Veena has been facing the heat after a news report on alleged payment reportedly received by Veena Vijayan from CMRL, a mining company surfaced in Malayala Manorama, a leading vernacular daily.

The report said that CMRL paid Veena and her IT firm Exalogic a sum of Rs 1.72 crore during 2017-2020 for IT services rendered.

It said that the Income Tax Appellate Board, while examining the tax returns of CMRL, stumbled upon payments made to Veena and her IT firm. It was also found based on the information provided by a few CMRL officials that no services were rendered by her firm to the company.

When the media parried questions on this, a peeved Riyas said he has nothing more to add as everything has been said by the CPI(M) state secretary.

“Our secretary has already reacted on this and so did the party…. and hence whichever way you ask, I have only this answer to give,” said Riyas.

Meanwhile, reports have come out that Riyas has not disclosed this receipt of money in his election affidavit also.

The silence of Mohammed Riyas came under heavy attack from Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who pointed out that it’s surprising as the former is known for reacting on anything and everything. This comes after CM Pinarayi Vijayan son-in-law’s recent actions.