Pinarayi transformed CPM into Communist Party of Muslims: AP Abdullahkutty

BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakkutty on Monday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of turning the Communist Party of Marxists (CPM) into the Communist Party of Muslims.

Addressing the BJP Kannur District Committee meeting, Abdullakkutty said that Pinarayi Vijayan has plans to bring in Mohammed Riaz as the future Chief Minister of the state. With this plan in mind, Pinarayi Vijayan has entered into an unholy alliance with Islamist terrorists and Jihadis, the BJP leader alleged.

If the desire is to anoint the ‘puthiyapla’ as the Chief Minister of the state, that won’t happen here, Abdullakkutty said that last week, a minor Muslim girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a madrasa at Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Stating that the hostel of that madrassa was functioning without permission, Abdullakkutty asked whether the CM has the boldness to close down that hostel, which is functioning illegally.

Previously, money raised through corruption used to go to the party. Now things have changed. Pinarayi has become the party and all the commission goes to Pinarayi Vijayan’s family, he alleged.

He said that Pinarayi Vijayan government’s rule for the last seven years has made the lives of the people of Kerala pathetic. Lies, fraud, false words and corruption are the hallmarks of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, he added.