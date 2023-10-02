Pilots, crew members are likely to be barred from using perfume

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a draft that may direct pilots and crew members to refrain from using perfumes during the breathalyser test.

The aviation regulator has come up with the draft because perfumes generally have a high alcohol content and can affect the breathalyzer test.

As per the latest draft seen by a news agency, “no crew member shall consume any medicine/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any product containing alcohol which may result in a positive breathalyzer test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking a flying assignment.”

The DGCA chief said: “This is only a draft CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) put in the public domain for stakeholder comments.”

Airlines in India including the regulator DGCA are very strict about breathalyser tests before any operation, which is why such tests are always under camera surveillance.