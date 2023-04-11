Pilot ends fast with renewed demand for action against graft under Raje

Ending his five-hour token fast against the corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje rule here, Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said since six-seven months are left for the the next assembly polls, it would be better if the Congress government in the state takes action now against the graft cases in mines, land, and Bajri.

The young Congress went on the fast in the morning after paying floral tributes at the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Shaheed Smarak from 11 am here.

Wearing white kurta and pajama with a scarf around his neck, Pilot sat on a white cushion on a platform erected with a Gandhian Desk on his front for the special occasion. The Congress leader, who kept ‘maun vrat’ (silence) as well, came to the venue escorted by hundreds of party workers and supporters.

After leaving his residence in Civil Lines, he first made a stopover at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi Jyoti Rao Phule on Sahakar Marga and paid floral tribute to mark Phule’s birth anniversary. Patriotic songs like Jo Shaheed Hue yaad karo unki kurbani…. were played in the background during the fast while a number of women and senior people from the Gurjar community took selfies with him.

A simple poster of Mahatma Gandhi placed behind his seat carried a caption: Vasundhara Sarkar Mein Huai Bhrashtachar ke virudh ‘Anshan’ (Fast against corruption held during Vasundhara Raje government).

In the evening, his supporters offered him sweets at the venue to break the fast.

After the culmination of his fast, Pilot told the media that the purpose of the fast was to protest and pressurise the state government to take action against corruption.

“If the demand was related to the party organisation (AICC), I would have taken it up at that level. Though an entire year has passed since 2022 when I wrote two letters to the chief minister and mailed a copy of each letter to the party high command, but no action has been taken,” he clarified.

Surrounded by a huge crowd of his supporters, Pilot further said, “If the Congress has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, then the action should be ensured. Our struggle against the graft of the previous government will continue, we want clean politics in the country and the state.”

Citing Rahul Gandhi’s crusade against alleged financial irregularities of business tycoon Adani group, Pilot said all Opposition parties were against corruption inside and outside Parliament, and his stand is very clear on it as the Congress has to enter in poll fray in December and to convince the public that the Congress is serious about corruption under the previous BJP rule.

To counter Pilot’s fast, last night, the state chief minister announced a holiday today to mark the Phule Rao Jayanti every year. A full-page colour advertisement was issued by the government with a caption “Mahangai, Rahat and Camp”. The advertisement appeared in all state newspapers.

As soon as Pilot began his fast, the chief minister issued a video message claiming to achieve Mission 2030. “I have decided that by 2030, Rajasthan has to be made the number one state of the country,” he asserted.