A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Kerala High Court against the police’s alleged inaction and failure in registering a case with regard to the ‘attempted criminal assault’ on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Indian History Congress held at Kannur University on December 28, 2019. The petition has been filed by TG Mohandas, a former head of the Intellectual Cell of Kerala unit of the BJP.

In his plea, Mohandas has stated that the Governor’s speech at Kannur University during the India History Congress was interrupted and he had been ‘overawed’ by Prof Irfan Habib, a prominent historian. Prof Habib was seen to have picked up arguments with the Governor during his address, reads the PIL.

It has further been averred by the petitioner that the photographs from the said event portrayed two persons holding the hand of Prof Irfan Habib, as if to prevent a physical attack, and also trying to take him back to his seat while attempting to pacify him.

The PIL adds that the above photographs thus revealed that Prof Irfan Habib had attempted to physically assault or wrongfully restrain the Governor which was foiled when he was held back and led back to his seat by the other persons.

The petitioner has argued that Prof Habib’s action falls within the ambit of Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code for which an FIR ought to have been registered by the police.

The callous attitude of the police in the matter pertaining to the Head of the State is highly unfair and unreasonable and may lead to the breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State, the plea contends.

The petition seeks orders to register an FIR against those who heckled the Governor at the Indian History Congress. It also seeks disciplinary action “against the delinquent police officers who had failed to register the crime in the said offence.”