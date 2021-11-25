Pictures recall horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

There is less than a week until the nation will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks of Mumbai, which for three days, crippled the nation’s commercial capital in 2008.

The following pictures have recalled the horror of the attacks that have claimed more than 160 innocent lives.

The pictures take us through the locations of the horrifying, inhumane attacks. The locations are the following– Taj Mahal Palace & Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Trident Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House (better known as the Jewish Chabad House), and Cama Hospital. Explosions also rocked the Mazagon docks and took place in a taxi at Vile Parle.

The three days were marked by the heroism of the NSG commandos, who evacuated 300 people from Taj, 250 from the Trident, and 60 people (members of 12 different families) from Nariman House. Also showing exemplary courage were men of the Mumbai Police, such as Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who captured one of the monsters alive with his bare hands.

The nation too mourned the loss of Joint Commissioner of Police, Hemant Karkare, Chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte,

Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde, and the NSG commandos, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Hawaldar Gajender Singh Bisht. Three railway officials were also sacrificed at the CST.

(With inputs from IANS)