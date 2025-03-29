PFWS Mission Olympics-2025 concludes on a grand note

The Annual Sports Meet-2025, organized under the banner ‘PFWS Mission Olympics,’ came to a thrilling conclusion on March 29, 2025, at the New Police Lines Sports Ground, Kingsway Camp.

The event was a spectacular showcase of athletic prowess, determination, and sportsmanship, featuring hundreds of athletes from across Delhi.

The closing ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Arjuna Awardee Sarita Mor.

Ritu Arora, President of PFWS, and distinguished personalities from ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation also attended the event.

The sports meet featured a diverse range of competitions, including athletics, badminton, shooting, wrestling, basketball, football, cricket, and kabaddi.

PFWS athletes delivered an impressive performance, securing 47 medals out of 138, comprising 17 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze medals, along with multiple team trophies.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Arora congratulated the winners, commending PFWS for its role in empowering police families and nurturing young talent.

Ritu Arora expressed pride in the achievements of the players, thanking ONGC and IOC for their support.

Renowned sports figures Dahiya and Mor motivated the young athletes, emphasizing the importance of dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

The event concluded with a group photograph and the release of balloons bearing the PFWS-Mission Olympics banner, symbolizing unity and sportsmanship.

The PFWS Mission Olympics 2025 was a resounding success, inspiring young athletes and promoting a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie.