The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was actively involved in the recent violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, UP DGP OP Singh said, “PFI was actively involved in the recent violence, which is why we have arrested 25 of their members. We have ample proof against them.”

The Lucknow police have claimed that the PFI masterminded the violence that erupted during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state capital on December 19.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani had told reporters that the PFI distributed pamphlets, placards and other offensive material on CAA and NRC to people in various colonies and also on the social media.

Following this, the UP Police had sent a letter to the state home department seeking a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department had then recommended the ban to the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Centre.

In Shamli district alone, 28 people, including 14 members of the PFI, have been arrested since December 19 for allegedly attempting to inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.