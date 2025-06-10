PETA lodges complaint against animal testing lab in Telangana

Animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India has urged the Centre to shut down all animal testing projects at a Telangana-based preclinical contract research organization, alleging widespread animal cruelty, including rough handling, poisoning and killing of beagles, minipigs and rhesus macaques.

Lodging formal complaints with authorities, PETA India also demanded immediate closure of the breeding Centre at Palamur Biosciences Private Limited, immediate seizure and rehabilitation of any animals in the custody, and prosecution of those responsible, along with stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. The rights group showed extensive footage as evidence gathered with the help of a whistleblower.

PETA complained that the company, which also runs a beagle breeding centre, crammed 1500 dogs in overcrowded cages, leading to aggressiveness and fights. A whistleblower alleged that over 100 dogs were killed at once since they were not considered to be useful.

Testing included chemicals injected under the skin, reportedly causing abscesses and severe infections, and bloody wounds which were left untreated. Staff also allegedly kick dogs and handle them roughly, according to a whistleblower. Dogs are not sedated when they are put to death and the company often used thiopentone, alleged PETA.

PETA further said, “Palamur appears to have obtained wild rhesus macaques from Rajasthan, including through a dubious dealer. These sentient monkeys were tested for pathogens and some were reportedly suspected to carry the zoonotic virus monkeypox which can be transmitted to humans. Instead of alerting authorities, the lab allegedly killed the monkeys in secret to hide the dangerous risk to public health.” Another allegation by a whistleblower revolved around breeding minipigs which the company was not licensed to breed. When a Gottingen minipig unexpectedly gave birth, all of her babies were reportedly killed.

Palamur Biosciences Private Limited has an Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare certification and claimed on social media that the accreditation reflected their unwavering commitment to “excellence in ethical treatment of Lab Animals in preclinical research.” The company also claimed in their ‘X’ bio that they were the only commercial Beagle Dog breeder in the country.