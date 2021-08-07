People’s Conference to play constructive role in Kashmir politics: Sajad Lone

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Lone on Saturday said that his party will play a constructive role in the region to create an enabling environment for engagement as by making delivery difficult for Delhi, the people of J&K were the only losers.

Lone was speaking after former parliamentarians and other leaders joined the JKPC in Srinagar.

Lone’s statement is considered significant in the backdrop of the top Kashmiri leaders, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any steps to restore “normalcy” in the valley even a month after he met in Delhi leaders of J&K belonging to various parties.

Lone was also among the invitees to the PM’s meet. He had quit the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Lone said, “To bring reprieve for the people of J&K, we will work tirelessly to halt further erosion. This cannot be done through theatrical outbursts and rabble-rousing. In this digital age, our statements and utterances are read across the country. We should act in a manner that we do not enable further erosion and disrupt delivery. By making delivery difficult for Delhi, the people of J&K are the only losers.”

Meanwhile, in a major boost to the JKPC, former PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and district development committee chairperson of Baramulla district Safina Baig, whose husband Muzaffar Baig was a founder member of PDP, were among the five senior politicians who joined the JKPC on Saturday in Srinagar.

Others who joined the JKPC are former MLC Murtaza Khan, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and deputy mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran.

Welcoming them into the fold, Lone said that the party will immensely benefit from their political experience and expand the outreach of the party beyond its strongholds. They are experienced leaders with a huge base of supporters and will in the coming years play a crucial role in shaping the politics and welfare of J&K.

Former parliamentarian Nazir Ahmad Laway said there is a leadership deficit in J&K. Politics of J&K needs new ideas and new energy.