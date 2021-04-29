Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed its unhappiness with the Centre over nonsupply of the full oxygen quota allocated to the national capital and objected to a “change” in Covid treatment protocol on Remdesivir use, saying “it appears you want people to die”.

“This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said when the central government submitted that under the Covid treatment protocol being followed now only patients on oxygen support were being given Remdesivir. “It appears you want people to die,” the judge said.

Noting that the nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, the court also appealed to citizens and suppliers not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines to avoid creating an artificial shortage.

“People will keep dying and you will keep sitting,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, questioning the Centre’s order which allots oxygen to the national capital from three far off plants in West Bengal and Odisha that consumes a lot of time in transportation.