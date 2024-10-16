People of Wayanad deserve better candidate than Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday claimed that Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to bypolls on November 13, deserves a better candidate than Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Hours after the Election Commission announced that the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election would be held on November 13, the Congress declared its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as their candidate.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the Gandhis tend to send a family member to a safe seat.

“…The decision to send the sister there is only proving again and again that the entire Congress party revolves around this family of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and wherever there is a safe seat and a safe seat for them means a minority dominant constituency, they tend to pack off one of the family members to get safely elected,” he said.

The former Union Minister further said that these elections were about a bigger issue about what Rahul Gandhi did for Wayanad.

”…. how Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people of Wayanad by not telling them that he is going to contest also in Uttar Pradesh… I certainly believe that the people of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.”

Bypolls to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats vacated by Shafi Parambil of Congress and K Radhakrishanan of the CPI(M) respectively on being elected to the Lok Sabha will be held on November 13. Congress has already announced Priyanka as the party nominee for Wayanad.

On Congress leader Rashid Alvi’s remark regarding EVMs, the BJP leader said, “We have seen from 2014 onwards that Rahul Gandhi and his Congress cronies have repeatedly failed to gain the confidence of the people of India, whether it is in any state or whether it is in the country. They have now resorted to tactics and strategy of using lies and misinformation and they think that has worked for them.”

But Haryana has shown very clearly that none of these strategies will work because the people of India want development, he said.

”So knowing fully well in advance of the results of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress people are starting today itself to start justifying their loss. They know they are going to be rejected by the people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand…”