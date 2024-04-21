People of the country punishing Congress for its ‘sins’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that the grand old party, which had once won 400 seats, is now incapable of contesting even 300 seats in this Lok Sabha polls.

“The people of the country are punishing the Congress for its “sins”, PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore.

The Prime Minister said that in the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, half of Rajasthan has taught a good lesson to the Congress.

“You have given your blessings to the BJP every time, this time too, the people of Jalore-Sirohi are saying ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’. The patriotic people of Rajasthan know that the Congress couldn’t provide a strong government at the Centre. Their government used to run on remote control. The country does not want the conditions before 2014 to return,” PM Modi said.

Without naming Sonia Gandhi, the Prime Minister slammed the former Congress president for choosing the Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament.

“The Congress party bears sole responsibility for its current state. Earlier, Rajasthan sent former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha, and now you have another leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha (Sonia Gandhi). People who knew that they could not win ran away from the race and reached the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Congress has eroded the country’s integrity by spreading the termites of ‘parivaarwad’ and corruption. The youth of the country is so angry with the Congress that it doesn’t want to see their face again,” the PM said.

He further said that the Congress party, which is a symbol of instability, and its alliance can never run the country properly.

“Congress was in power for 60 years; once they used to win 400 seats, but today they can’t even find candidates for 300 seats. They are paying the price of their wrongdoing. Now they have made an opportunistic alliance in the name of the INDIA bloc which got its wings clipped before it could take flight. The so-called allies are contesting against each other in states and at least in 25 per cent of seats,” PM Modi said.

Modi further said that it is the mission of his government to ensure that water reaches every household and farmer across the country.

“It is my mission to ensure water reaches every household and farmer in the country. In the last five years, over 11 crore families have benefited from the Jal Jeevan mission. Unfortunately, the Congress government in Rajasthan did corruption in this also. The Bhajanlal government is conducting a probe into this. Had there been no Congress government in Rajasthan, we could have achieved our targets under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme,” he said.