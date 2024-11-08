People have found their voice in NC’s resolution on J&K special status restoration: Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir “found their voice” after the passage of the resolution on the restoration of the special status of J&K and it seems that the “burden is off their shoulders”. Replying to the debate on the vote of thanks for the Lt Governor’s address in the Assembly, he said, “Had this resolution been weak or compromised, the Prime Minister and Home Minister would not mention in their speeches about it. We have to see towards the future. We didn’t want to use such words which would restrict our options”.

“We don’t have much expectations from the present central government. The government will not remain always. Tomorrow, the government will change at the centre and J&K, but the resolution would keep the path open for a dialogue” he said. “People got back their voice and they are now able to speak. For the past five years after the abrogation of Article 370 when J&K was turned into a prison, we were feeling choked and thought that we could not make our point. But this resolution has made people talk and debate”, he asserted.

Omar further said that when he spoke in the House the last time, Jammu and Kashmir was a state and had a special place and status in the country. “It has all been snatched”, he said in an apparent reference to the 5 August 2019, development when the special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “I have seen people who had forgotten their pens and keyboards find their footing again. They are feeling free enough to express themselves,” he said.

Advertisement

Criticizing the BJP for disruptions during the session, the CM accused the party of failing to fulfill its role in holding the government accountable, noting, “Their responsibility was to hold us accountable, but they left the House”. He also blamed the previous PDP-BJP coalition government for eroding financial autonomy by implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said ultimately led to the events of 5 August 2019.

Hitting out at the PDP leaders, including the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, for allying with the BJP in 2014, Omar said they compromised Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy for power. “Those who talk about resolutions and raise banners should look inward. They compromised everything for power”, he said.

Omar said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should honour their promise of restoring full statehood of J&K without any further delay.